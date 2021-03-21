A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Church in the Woods, 1987 Old Spanish Trail, New Iberia. A gathering of family and friends will follow at 7118 Main Hwy, St. Martinville. for Mary Beth Dautreuil.
Mary Beth left us on January 4, 2021, after a brief illness. A New Iberia native and a 1983 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy, she was a resident of Austin, where she pursued a successful career in real estate.
“MB was joy. There is no other way to describe her. She was as silly as cotton candy, she never met a stranger, was the fiercest advocate, a vault-secure confident, the side splitting-est joke ever told, a cartwheel of magic and light across your life. Her friends are legion and family was her muse. She loved so many and so many loved her. A fire once lit never truly goes out.” Allison Goth
Survivors include her sister Sandy Jackson (Bill); her brother Andy Dautreuil (Marion); nieces Melanie Pharr (David), Kelly Jackson and Vanessa Savoie; and nephews Billy Jackson (Ashley), Jason Dautreuil (Dawn) and Dylan Dautreuil.
She was predeceased by her father and mother, Oscar J. “Red” and Gladys Clements Dautreuil; her brothers Russel Dautreuil and Oscar Dautreuil III; and her sisters Linda Ann Dautreuil and a baby girl Dautreuil.