Mary B. Broussard

A home-going celebration of life for Mrs. Mary Broussard, 74, the former Mary Benoit, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Fondal Sr. officiating. Interment will be in St. Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery in Patoutville. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Due to the August 1, 2021, Louisiana COVID-19 mandate, masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned at 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Adam Broussard (Tammy), Kenneth Broussard (Christina) of New Iberia and Johnny J. Broussard Jr. (Mitchell) of Baton Rouge; three daughters, Deanna Broussard (Corey), Christianna Broussard and Mary Boutte (Melvin), all of New Iberia; two sisters, Geneiva Dural and Verna Mae Benoit, both of Coteau; two sisters-in-law, Sarah Howell of New Iberia and Nancy Williams of Breaux Bridge; two brothers-in-law, Theo Williams and John Williams; 20 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny J. Broussard Sr.; one daughter, Verna Mae Broussard; parents, Adam Benoit and Marie Taylor Benoit; one brother Williams Benoit; and one sister Rose Kerlegon.
Active pallbearers are Javon Hogan, Noah Hogan, Tristan Boutte, Adam Broussard, Johnny J. Broussard Jr. and Marcus Robert.
Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Broussard, Melvin Boutte Jr., Corey Jeanminette, Joshua Jeanminette, John Dural and Elijah Shanklin.