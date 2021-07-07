Mary Arcement

Funeral services were held for Mary “Betty” Bayard Arcement on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Mausoleum Chapel with Deacon Wade Broussard as celebrant. Entombment followed at Holy Family Mausoleum.
There was a private visitation for immediate family Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mary “Betty” Bayard Arcement was born on April 18, 1942, to Laurent and Lucy Breaux Bayard.
Mary “Betty” Bayard Arcement, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at 10:02 p.m., at Iberia Medical Center with her family at her side.
Betty, as she was known to her friends and family, loved cooking and spoiling her grandchildren.
She truly enjoyED sewing and needlepoint as a hobby.
Mary “Betty” Bayard Arcement is survived by her husband of 58 years, Harry Arcement of New Iberia; her two daughters, Pamela “Pam” Arcement Broussard (Jeff) of New Iberia, Wanda Arcement of New Iberia; her three grandchildren, Ashley Broussard of New Iberia, Blair Broussard of New Iberia and Kimi Broussard of New Iberia; and her two brothers, Baron Bayard (Phyllis) of Loreauville and Carmen “Wayne” Bayard (Pat) of Loreauville.
Serving as Pallbearers were family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Laurent and Lucy Breaux Bayard.
