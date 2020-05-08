Mary Ann Boudreaux

JEANERETTE — A private graveside service will be held for Mary Ann “Baby” Boudreaux, 68, on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John Cemetery with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Family and friends can stream the service by visiting https://www.facebook.com/groups/MaryAnnBoudreaux/.
A native and resident of Jeanerette, “Baby” passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Maison Teche Nursing Home. Mary enjoyed playing with her dominos, flipping through her books and magazines and did not go anywhere without her purse with dominos safely inside.
She is survived by her siblings Stanley Boudreaux and wife Emma of Lydia and Rita Judice and husband Danny of Loreauville; brother-in-law Donald Gachassin Sr.; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oleus and Alita Boudreaux; siblings Davis Boudreaux, Raymond Boudreaux, Johnny Boudreaux Sr., Larry Boudreaux and Annie Mae Boudreaux Gachassin; nephews Joseph Horton Jr. and Larry “Little Larry” Boudreaux; nieces Ann Delcambre and Michelle Boudreaux.
The family would like to thank Maison Teche staff and aids, especially Lauren Barras, Mark Gachassin and companion Mitzi Freyou. The family would also like to thank Heart of Hospice, especially nurse Candice Leger for all their care and compassion.
