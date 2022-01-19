LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Mary Ann Babb Prioux, 93, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Fr. Bill Melancon officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, with a Rosary being prayed at 11 a.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Loreauville, Mrs. Prioux passed away at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Mary Ann was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High Class of 1945. She worked as a bookkeeper for Breaux’s Bay Craft, Inc. and retired after 20 plus years. In her free time, she enjoyed her crossword puzzle books and she loved cooking lunch and for her family every Sunday for their family gathering.
She is survived by her three sons, Alsace “Buddy” Prioux Jr. and wife Brenda, Harold Prioux and Patrick “PP” Prioux and fiancée Kelly Allen; and three grandchildren Corey Prioux and girlfriend Ali Grohne, Mia Prioux and Justin Prioux.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Alsace “Al” Prioux Sr.; parents Antoine Beauregard Babb and Lucy Thibodeaux Babb; brother Gordon Babb; four sisters, Doris B. Vital, triplet infants, Mary Jane Babb, Mary Lynn Babb and Mary Louise Babb; six half-brothers, Henry Babb, Ulysses J. Babb, Thomas Babb, Robert G. Babb, Albert H. Babb and Murphy Babb; four half-sisters, Lucie B. Redden, Lottie B. Verret, Rita B. Langla and Bessie B. Luke; and grandparents Henry and Marie Hanes Babb and Isaac and Bertha Dautreuil Thibodeaux.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Corey Prioux, Justin Prioux, Gabriel Horne, Charlie Pritchett, Donald Guilbeau and Elvist Tabor.
The family would like to thank Acadian Home Health for the care given to Mrs. Prioux weekly over the past year.