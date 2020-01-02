Mary Angeline Filer

ST. MARTINVILLE — Funeral services will be conducted for Miss Mary Angelina Filer, age 66, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in the Notre Dame Catholic Church, with the Father Michael Sucharski SVD pastor officiating.
Interment will be in the Queen of Peace Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 7 a.m. until time of services with the Rosary at 9 a.m.
A native of St. Martinville and a resident of Texas City, Texas, she passed at 8 a.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She battled cancer for over six years.
She is survived three sons, Bracon Joseph Filer, Dexter Wayne Filer and Issac James Filer; two daughters, Carol Ann Filer and Felicia Filer; two brothers, Ernie Filer and Alvarez Clay; three sisters, Mary Adeline Simon, Anna Bell Mckinley and Brenda Ozenne; 30 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Theresa Filer; father, Robert Clay; sisters Agnes Dautril and Laura Filer; brothers Adam Filer and Allen Filer.
The Golden Meadows Funeral Home of St. Martinville is in charge of arrangements.