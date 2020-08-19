A Celebration of Life for Mary Alice Fusilier, 68, will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 414 Weeks St., New Iberia, Mark E. Lewis, pastor. Minister Trent Davis will officiate the service.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO BE WORN.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday at the church and will conclude at the time of service.
Private interment will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery.
Mary Alice, affectionately known as “Sutt,” was born Thursday, November 22, 1951, to the union of the late Alex Fusilier Sr. and Elouise Gardner Fusilier in Lafayette, the youngest girl of eight children. She attended school in Iberia Parish. She worked for many years as a cook at Victor’s Cafeteria.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Harry Fusilier, Richard “Bobby” Fusilier and Arthur “Crusty” Fusilier Sr.; and her grandparents, John and Olivia Fusilier and Junius and Bertha Gardner. Mary Alice peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 2:45 a.m. in Lafayette following a short illness.
Sutt leaves to cherish her memory one son, Marcel Fusilier of New Iberia; one granddaughter, Khylee Fusilier of Port Arthur, Texas; four siblings, Alex “Mutt” Fusilier Jr. and his wife Ann, Charles “Hardy” Fusilier, Dorothy “Mel” Lewis and Mary Ellen “Queenie” Celestine and her husband Henry, all of New Iberia; two aunts, Verna Gardner and Leanna Sayrie, both of New Iberia; Sharon Hamilton and her daughters, Shyra Jefferson and Dasha Daniels, whom she considered a daughter and granddaughters, all of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her dearly. We are comforted in knowing that God never
makes a mistake. We loved her, but God loved her best.
View the obituary and sign the guest book online at www.carneyfuneralhome.net.
Professional services entrusted Carney Funeral Home, 602 North Pierce Street, Lafayette, LA, 235-9789, is in charge of arrangements.