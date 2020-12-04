Mary A. Vilcan

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Mary Ann Landry Vilcan, 85, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church with the Very Reverend William Blanda to serve as the celebrant. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. A Rosary will be prayed by Fr. Keith Landry in the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Vilcan passed away on Monday, December 1, 2020.
She graduated from Mount Carmel Academy. She later met and married her loving husband, Tom. Together they had five children who she doted on and loved very much. She had a love for cooking and baking for her family and friends. Friends claim she made the best pralines ever. She was a past-president of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 1982 where she was in charge of organizing Bingo in the area nursing homes for the elderly. She had a great love for our Blessed Mother and the Holy Rosary. She also loved Saint Joseph and hosted Saint Joseph’s Altars for over 25 years in her home and other locations. The clergy and religious were often found in her home relaxing and having a good meal. Mary Ann loved people and shared her faith and meals with them. She had a passion for genealogy. She published two books on the Vilcan lineage as part of the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana. She spent many hours crocheting items to give as gifts to loved ones. She raised Boston Terriers, Chihuahuas and even parakeets over the years. She had a green thumb and could raise any plant or vegetable for a beautiful garden. Mary Ann loved hats. Hats of all kinds. She gave to her children and grandchildren what was given to her by her father, that being joie de vivre, the joy of living.
She is survived by her two sons, Thomas Edward Vilcan and wife Tricia of New Iberia and Robert Anthony Vilcan and wife Christina of Charenton; thirteen grandchildren, Natalie Vilcan, Joshua Vilcan, Mary Vilcan, Helen Vilcan, Nicholas Boudreaux, Andrew Vilcan, Stephen Vilcan, Elizabeth Vilcan Issac, Victoria Vilcan, Katie Vilcan, Amanda Vilcan, Holly Cutler and Gabrielle Pillaro; and 16 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Louis Vilcan; three children, Whitney Louis Vilcan, Richard Joseph Vilcan and Katherine Ann Vilcan; parents, Whitney J. Landry and Blanche O. Landry; and sister Anita L. Broussard.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Joshua Vilcan, Andrew Vilcan, Stephen Vilcan, Nicholas Boudreaux, Shayne Issac and Caman Melancon.
The family would like to thank New Iberia Manor South, Hospice of Acadiana, Dr. Robert Hankenhof and the staff of Iberia Medical Center for all of their care and compassion.
