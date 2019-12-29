Mary A. Marshall

Funeral services were conducted for Ms. Mary A. Marshall, age 64, at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Holy Family Cemetery Chapel.

Interment was in Holy Family Cemetery.

A native and lifelong resident of St. Martinville, she passed on December 17, 2019, at 9 a.m. at her residence. She worked with the elderly and she was employed with the delivery of flowers.

She is survived by one sister Earline Marshall; and two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son Carl Marshall; mother, Verna Lewis Marshall; father, Adolph Joseph Marshall; and one sister Marjorie Francis.

The Golden Meadows Funeral Home of St. Martinville was in charge of arrangements

