A memorial Mass will be held for Marx B. “Red” Louviere, on Friday, April 9, 2021, at noon at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry as celebrant. Burial will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery with Military Honors.
Family requests visitation to begin on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church until the service time. There is will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 11 a.m.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia Marx Louviere was born on October 1, 1929, to August and Ruth Broussard Louviere.
Marx B. Louviere passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at 1:45 a.m. with his family surrounding him, at 91 years of age.
Marx graduated in 1947 at the age of 17 and went to sea on the S.S. Multinoma, which was a WWII T-2 Tanker delivering oil from the gulf coast to the Atlantic seaboard, working in the engine room.
After a year Marx’s cousin, Marlin, got him a job on the tug “Percheron” delivering gasoline from Corpus Christi all the way to St. Louis. After about a year, he traveled on the MV Lynn Smith to Cincinnati, Omaha and Little Rock.
In October 1950, the Korean War erupted and he decided to join the Air Force and serve his country. He spent his first year in Moses Lake, Washington, and the next three years in Europe. His basic station was in Bentwaters near Ipswich, England. He was assigned to Germany, Italy, Madrid, Port Lyota, Morocco and Chateroux, France. He was discharged in September, 1954 and then met and married the love of his life, Helen Hebert.
Back on shore, he worked several years for Milwhite Mud Sales, dispatching and managing the New Iberia District, and later managing the Mississippi District. His final employment, for over 30 years, was as a purchasing agent and comptroller for the Bayou Pipe Companies.
He enjoyed family get togethers, jam sessions, cooking for the family and watching his garden grow. He especially loved his house boat for fishing, crabbing and relaxation with his family. He enjoyed his grandchildren. He had a special love for the opera. He spent many years with the St. Peter’s College Alumni, who were his lifelong friends.
He is survived by his eight children, Cindy Louviere of The Woodlands, Texas, Jolene Duchamp (Richard) of Broussard, Oren Louviere (Margie) of New Iberia, Sally Thompson (Michael) of Pineville, Jacque Louviere (Celeste) of New Iberia, Babette Landry (Chris) of Duson, Billy Louviere (Tracie) of Angelton, Texas and Bobby Louviere (Alberta) of New Iberia; fifteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Hebert Louviere; parents, August and Ruth Broussard Louviere; and his son Mark Girard.
He wished to thank his family for the care, concern and help he received throughout his later years.
