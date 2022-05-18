Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Marty James Trahan, 58, who passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Coteau. Rev. David Denton and Rev. David Jeffreys will officiate.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday and continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
The death of our loved one, Marty James Trahan, closes a chapter in our lives. The significance of his life may be hard to describe, but we believe that Psalm 23 summarizes it best. Psalm 23: “The Lord is my shepherd; I have all that I need. He lets me rest in green meadows; he leads me beside peaceful streams. He renews my strength. He guides me along right paths, bringing honor to his name. Even when I walk through the darkest valley, I will not be afraid, for you are close beside me. Your rod and staff protect and comfort me. Surely, your goodness and unfailing love will pursue me all the days of my life and I will live in the house of the Lord forever.”
As our Dad took his last breath on Monday May 16, 2022, he was surrounded in prayers and flooded with love by his closest family and friends.
Marty was born on October 2, 1963, raised on Avery Island and was a 1981 graduate of New Iberia Senior High. In 1988, he married the love of his life Lisa and from their marriage two beautiful twin girls Lauren and Lindsey were born.
He worked many years with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, his family business (Teche Office Supply) and retired from Office Mart as a salesman. Marty was a passionate member of the Iberia Parish Council and was highly dedicated to the service of others. He was a faithful member of Highland Baptist Church for many years.
Marty was very devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren along with his family. He loved to spend his free time outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping and playing cards were also a few of his favorite pastimes.
Marty is survived by his loving wife Lisa Trahan of New Iberia; parents Elverse and Beverly “Poonie” Bonin Trahan of Avery Island; two daughters, Lauren Lejeune (Chase) of Tomball, Texas and Lindsey Trahan of New Iberia; two sisters, Sonya Dugas (Brent) of New Iberia and Lynette Gary of New Iberia; two grandchildren, Kulynn and Siegen Lejeune; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Ted and Linda Bonin; paternal grandparents Luke and Adez Trahan; in-laws Herman and Sue Dore; and two brothers-in-law Donald J. Dore and Craig A. Dore.
Pallbearers will be Beau Begnaud, Mike Oubre, Dennis Pellerin, Robbie Esponge, Woody Leleux, Brent Dugas, Brett Defelice and Chase Lejeune.
Honorary pallbearers are Mike DuBois, Mark Dore, Pat Broussard, Lloyd Brown, Al Gary, Miguel Mascarenas, Yogi Setliff and David Landry.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.