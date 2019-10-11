A Memorial service will be held for Martin Van Buren King, 68, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Zion Travelers Baptist Church, 5009 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia. Rev. Carroll Crofton will officiate.
A native of Olivier and resident of Kingwood, Texas, Mr. King passed away on August 22, 2019.
Martin was a 1969 graduate of Jonas Henderson High School and he was also a US Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Los Angeles King; siblings Yvonne Woods, Amie (Pat) Lambert; Gwendolyn Granger, Manda (Michael) Evans, Joan (Millie) Antoine and John (Alice) Dupree; and step-children Larry Pradia, Pamela Pradia, Ashley Butler, Freeman Bradley, Whitney and LaShaun Moore.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amie Wagner King and Earl King Sr.; step-father Booker Dupre; and siblings Troy King, Earl King Jr., and Holland King; his grandparents; and aunts Ida Sherman and Mamie Wagner.