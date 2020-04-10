Martha Mathes Hayes

A memorial service is pending for Martha Ann Mathes Hayes, age 82, who passed away on April 7, 2020, at her home in West Monroe, with her family by her side.
Ann was a native of West Carroll Parish and was a resident of West Monroe for much of her later life. In her early adulthood, while living in New Iberia, she fostered her love of tennis and could be found on a tennis court most days. Later, she worked as a medical transportation provider and made meaningful connections with hundreds of people in her community. She loved her dogs fiercely and often wrapped them in bath towels and rocked them to sleep in her rocking chair. As a believer in Jehovah, she looked forward to resting now and eventually waking up in the New World. She will be remembered by her family for her perseverance and independence.
Survivors include one daughter, Gay Hayes of Erwinville; two sons, Chester Hayes Jr. of West Monroe and Gregory Hayes of Houston; two sisters, Nancy Mathes Solloway and Lauren Kersh Averette of West Monroe; two brothers, John Mathes of Haughton and Ronald Mathes of Bastrop; six grandchildren, Natalie LeBlanc McClurg of Lafayette, Seth LeBlanc of Houston, Sam Hayes and Claire Hayes of St. Martinville and Brock Hayes and Bryce Hayes of Houston; and two great-grandchildren, Yola Kat McClurg and Clem Bird McClurg of Lafayette.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby Gray Mathes Kersh and Willie Estes Mathes; two sisters, Peggy Mathes and Imogene Mathes McAllister; and one brother, William Clayton Kersh Jr.
The family wishes to thank the medical professionals of Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport and Monroe for their loving care and unending support.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.