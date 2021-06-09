Martha Delia Battaglio (nee Boudreaux), a native and longtime resident of Baldwin, passed away at the age of 69 on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Affectionately known as “D” to her family and friends, she was a devoted wife, mother and daughter to her mother who lived to 100. D was salutatorian and graduate of Franklin High School, where she was homecoming queen with her childhood sweetheart and husband, Randy Battaglio, captain of the football team. Upon graduation from high school, D attended McNeese State University where she majored in accounting, graduating summa cum laude of the class in just three years. She initially chose a career in accounting working in the chemical industry in Lake Charles. However, she politely declined a blossoming management career to devote herself to her real passion, her husband and children.
Throughout her life, she was devoted to the Catholic schools that her children attended, St. John Elementary and Hanson Memorial and church parishes in both Baldwin (Sacred Heart) and Franklin (Church of the Assumption). During this period of her life, she served on the school boards for both St. John and Hanson. She was also dedicated to volunteering at the Adoration Chapel at St. John for many years.
D was a frequent traveler, visiting Europe with family and friends. She was also an avid reader and known for her acerbic wit, all attributes she passed on to her children and grandchildren.
Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her devoted husband of 49 years, Randy Battaglio; her son, Paul Battaglio, husband of Leah Battaglio; her two daughters, Marti Battaglio, wife of Derek Pourciau, and Erin Biddick, wife of Jeremy Biddick; and her son, Joey Battaglio; her grandchildren Bella Biddick, Luca Battaglio, Liam Biddick, Madden Pourciau, Sawyer Pourciau and Lola Battaglio; her two brothers, Bernard E. Boudreaux Jr., husband of Dr. Sally Clausen Boudreaux, and Philip H. Boudreaux, husband of Robyn Haydel Boudreaux; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, B. Edward Boudreaux and Martha Chapron Boudreaux and her brother Joseph Chapron Boudreaux.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baldwin. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with Father Christopher Cambre as celebrant for the Mass. Following the Mass, she will be laid to rest next to her parents and brother in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Philip Boudreaux, Derek Pourciau, Trey Boudreaux, Jeremy Biddick, Scott Battaglio and Tad Aycock.
Memorial contributions may be made in D’s name to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, PO Box 308, Baldwin, LA 70514.
