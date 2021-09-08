Martha Delahoussaye

Funeral services will be conducted for Mrs. Martha Lucille “Lucy” Wiseman Stacey Delahoussaye, 88, on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Trinity Baptist Church, 1100 Bank Ave. with Rev. Chris Jeffus officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Martha Lucille “Lucy” Wiseman Stacey Delahoussaye, daughter of Riley and Tressie Brumley Wiseman, was born Aug. 30, 1933, in Camden County, Missouri and departed this life on Sept. 5, 2021, in New Iberia. She passed away at home with her family by her side.
Lucy was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Albany, Missouri. She had been attending Trinity Baptist Church for many years. The memories she made with her church family were very important to her. She met her best friends Linda and Robert Peliou at church.
She worked at both T.G.& Y. stores as head cashier until they closed. She enjoyed all her customers so much. She always had a smile and kind words for everyone. In her free time, she enjoyed working in her yard. She loved flowers. Lucy also enjoyed shopping, dancing and music. She had a special place in her heart for all animals and adored her family very much. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she has touched.
Lucy is survived by one daughter, Donna Stacey Boutte and her husband Boyd Boutte, whom she loved like a son; granddaughter Amy Girouard; brother Basil Wiseman of Camdenton, Missouri; sister Shirley Rodden and her husband Dale of Lebanon, Missouri; grandchildren Brooke Verret and husband Chad and Coy Boutte and wife Brittanie; great-grandchildren Claire, Ashlee, Nathan and Adalynn; and her special fur babies Cassie, Niki, Paco, Zack, Trouble and Baby Girl. She loved them dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ed Stacey and Dennis Delahoussaye; close friend Curtis Delcambre; her parents; wonderful step-father, Harry Greenwood; brothers Wayne Wiseman, James Wiseman and Donald Wiseman; sister Marie Massey; and great-granddaughter Gracie Boutte.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the Aug.1, 2021 Louisiana mandates, all families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home and church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St.,369-6336, is in charge of arrangements.