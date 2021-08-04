Marsha Guillot

LOREAUVILLE — Funeral services will be conducted for Marsha DeRouen Guillot on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at noon, at David Funeral Home Chapel in Loreauville with Deacon Chris Doumit officiating the service. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.
The family requested the visitation to begin on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Marsha was born on Oct. 24, 1949, in Jeanerette to Leonie and Doris Hebert DeRouen and was a lifelong resident of New Iberia.
Marsha passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 5 p.m., at her residence in New Iberia.
Marsha loved spending quiet time at her home watching movies with her little dog Bella.
She is survived by her children Wilson Norris (Shelly), Cynthia Guillot, Shane Guillot (Holly) and Michele Hebert (Marty), all of New Iberia; siblings Malcolm DeRouen (Jodie), Elridge DeRouen (Bridgette), Randall DeRouen (Leslie) and Kevin Rabalais; and aunt Nedra Legnon.
Serving as pallbearers will be Malcolm DeRouen, Elridge DeRouen, Randall DeRouen, Troy Tyler Jr., Matt Hebert and Marty Hebert.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be T.J. Norris, Kevin Rabalais, Shane Guillot and Gavin Guillot.
Marsha was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson Guillot Jr.; parents, Leonie and Doris Hebert DeRouen; her daughter Sheryl “Antoinette” Tyler; sister Andrea Carlisle; brothers Larry DeRouen and Francis DeRouen.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 116 S. Main St., 229-8338, is in charge of arrangements.