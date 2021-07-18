Marry Robin

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Mary Alice Richard Robin, 99, who passed away on Friday, July 9, 2021, at her home in New Iberia, with family by her side.
A gathering of family and friends will be at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Private Inurnment will be at a later date.
Mary Alice Robin was born in Grand Coteau on Oct. 24, 1921, to the late Electa Smith Richard and Henry Richard.
She is survived by her son David Robin and his wife Bonnie; a grandson, Christopher and his wife Dana; a great-granddaughter, Lauren Robin; two siblings, Gladys Cachere and Vernon Richard and his wife Rosemary; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert “Puddin” Robin; and siblings Grace, Herbert, Harry, J.Y., Catherine Whiteside, Edna Burleigh and Louise Pitre.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Mrs. Robin’s sitters, Wease, Gail, and Carol, extra special thanks to Renee French and Teresa Christy who lovingly took such good care of her and to Traditions Hospice, especially Chelsea and Christiana for extraordinary care and compassion.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.