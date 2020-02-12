Graveside services were held for Marlene Vitter Hulin, age 82, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Msgr. Robert Romero of Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church officiated.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Hulin passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at her daughter’s residence.
Marlene was a bookkeeper in the medical and oilfield industry for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be missed by them dearly.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Hulin of New Iberia; two daughters, Bridget Sinitiere and husband Kenneth and Venessa Pellerin and husband Ronald, all of New Iberia; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley “Cot” Charles and Anita Marie Comeaux Vitter; and two brothers, James Gerald Vitter and Glenn “Mutt” Gabriel Vitter.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
To view the online obituary, video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.