Marlene Delahoussaye

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the celebration of life for Marlene J. Delahoussaye, 65, the former Marlene Jacobs, at 11 a.m. on Saturday July 3, 2021, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church, 423 E. Pershing Street, New Iberia, LA. Rev. Donald L. Wright Jr will officiate. Interment will follow the services at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane, New Iberia.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday July 3, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia.
Marlene was born on June 23, 1956, to the union of the late Rev. Raymond Jacobs Sr and the late Mary Joseph Jacobs. She was the fifth child and only girl born into this union. On June 26, 2021, Marlene answered her heavenly Father’s call and transitioned from this life to rest from her labor following a brief illness.
“Grace,” as she was affectionately known, was reared in a Christian home and was baptized at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church where she remained a faithful and lifelong member. Marlene was educated in Iberia Parish Schools and was a 1974 Graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. After graduating from high school, Marlene continued her education at ULL (formerly USL) receiving a bachelor of arts degree in 1977. She was employed with the Iberia Parish School Board and worked with the children of Hopkins Street Elementary for 33 years. After years of employment, Marlene, while working full time, raising a family of her own with her husband Terry Sr. and caring for her beloved mother, enrolled in Southern University in Baton Rouge, where she earned a master’s degree of administration and supervision in 2001. After retiring, Marlene took an active role in her family business, Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, where she worked diligently in many capacities.
Cherishing fond memories and mourning her passing are her children, Terry L. Delahoussaye Jr. (LaToya) and Malana L. Delahoussaye of New Iberia. and four grandchildren whom she adored, Bailey Delahoussaye, Iyanna Delahoussaye, Tailor Delahoussaye and Torrie Delahousssaye, all of New Iberia. She is additionally survived by two sisters-in-law, Brenda Daron and Veronica Daron and her close friends who she loved as sisters, Earline Bell, Erica Jack, Patricia Simmons, Faye Latulas, Phyllis Isaac, Evelyn Louis and Debra Conner.
Marlene was preceded in death and is now reunited with her parents, Rev. Raymond Jacobs Sr. and Mary Joseph Jacobs; four brothers, Charles Daron, Melvin Daron, Lloyd Daron, Raymond Jacobs Jr.; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Daron and Jacqueline M. Jacobs; and her former husband, Terry L. Delahoussaye Sr.
Serving as active pallbearers are Tyler Delahoussaye, Juan Delahoussaye, Christopher Delahoussaye, Justin Young, Joe Battle, Brent Moore, Chuck Williams and Chad Moore.
The honorary pallbearers will be Terry Delahoussaye Jr., Albert Polk Jr., Tracy DeRouen, Derrick Placide, Reginald Hill, Raymond Jacobs Jr,, Harold Hayes, Russell Johnson, William “Bill” Russell, Dexter Thibodeaux, Kawoski Johnson, Raymond “Shoe-do” Lewis, Raymond Wilson and Wilbert Delahoussaye.
The Delahoussaye and Jacobs family extend their sincere thanks for the many acts of kindness and support received during this difficult time. We genuinely appreciate all that has been done to comfort us.
Services are entrusted to and professionally directed by the staff of Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
Condolences can be expressed to the family at ww.journetandbolden-funeralhome.com.