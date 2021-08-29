Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with morning showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds N at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy. Rain, heavy at times early. Low 74F. Winds WNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
Updated: August 29, 2021 @ 12:16 am
Memorial services was held for Markell Roy, 25, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Fletcher Funeral Home in New Iberia, with Rev. Paul Godfrey officiating.
A gathering of family and friends was held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Markell Roy transitioned on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 8 p.m., at his residence in Lafayette.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mom, Tavonga Roy Charles (Terry) of New Iberia and one sister Markita Louis of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Isabella “Caldonia” Louis and his maternal grandfather, Malcolm “Shine” Roy.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Arrangements were entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 W Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA.
Our Cajun Creole Cookbook that will be publishing in November
Copyright © 1997-The Daily Iberian • 124 E Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The DAILY IBERIAN & ACADIANA LIFESTYLE are owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.