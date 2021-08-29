Markell Roy

Memorial services was held for Markell Roy, 25, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Fletcher Funeral Home in New Iberia, with Rev. Paul Godfrey officiating.

A gathering of family and friends was held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Markell Roy transitioned on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 8 p.m., at his residence in Lafayette.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mom, Tavonga Roy Charles (Terry) of New Iberia and one sister Markita Louis of New Iberia.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Isabella “Caldonia” Louis and his maternal grandfather, Malcolm “Shine” Roy.

