ABBEVILLE — Funeral services for Mark J. Schouest Sr., 56, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at David Funeral Home Chapel of Abbeville with Deacon Russell Hayes officiating.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the services with a recitation of the Rosary at 1:15 p.m.
A native of Franklin and a resident of Youngsville, Mr. Schouest died on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at his residence. Mark was a treasure hunter at heart, always on the hunt for a treasure. He was a member of the Gold Prospectors of America and an avid coin collector always on the lookout for a good deal. He also enjoyed his baseball card collection. He loved to watch LSU football and the New Orleans Saints, along with watching and attending NASCAR events. He was in commercial shrimping for over 40 years as a shrimp boat captain, boat owner and processing plant supervisor. He was well respected with helping others and teaching others. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren either at home or on vacations to his favorite childhood location Biloxi, Mississippi, where he did lots of work as a young man.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Lachica of Delcambre; a son, Mark J. Schouest Jr., of Youngsville; three daughters, Amber Landry and her husband Sidney of Youngsville, Kimberly Schouest and her husband Emmanuel Mitchell Sr. of Lafayette and Amy Schouest and her husband, Rickey Borres of New Iberia; his mother, Theresa Owens Schouest of New Iberia; two brothers, Timothy Schouest Jr. and Joshua Schouest; three sisters, Lisa Delcambre, Michelle Fitch and Tammy Brieden; and six grandchildren, Hayden Landry, Emmanuel Mitchell Jr., Madelyn Landry, Kiara Borres, Kamaria Mitchell and Braxton Landry.
He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Schouest Sr.
Serving as Pallbearers will be members of his family and friends.
