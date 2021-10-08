JEANERETTE — Funeral services will be conducted for Mark Anthony Robin Sr., 61, at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Burial will follow in Beau Pre Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. and a Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 11 a.m.
A lifelong resident of Jeanerette, Mark passed away at 2:51 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Iberia General Medical Center. He had a long illness of a liver disorder.
He enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading his Bible and helping anyone in need.
He is survived by his mother, Verna Durocher Robin of Jeanerette; his children, Mark Anthony “Tony” Robin Jr., Eric Robin and Kristian Robin; his siblings, Earl Robin, Cheryl Robin, Kirk Robin and his wife Cecile, Dean Robin and his wife Liz, Jennifer Robin Larroque and her husband Anatole and Lynn Robin; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter J. Robin and his sister-in-law Linda Barrilleaux Robin.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Robin, Thomas Robin, Dean Robin, Lynn Robin, Anatole Larroque and Oliver Larroque.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the August 1, 2021, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Robin, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.