Funeral services were held on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Louisiana Funeral Services, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, for Mark Anthony Manuel, 58.
The family received invited guests beginning at 1 p.m. until time of services at 3 p.m.
Mark passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021, in New Iberia.
Mark was a graduate of ULL and a long-time employee of The Daily Iberian. Mark was an avid tennis player and tennis coach. His interests include reading, stargazing, camping, hunting, fishing and health and fitness. He also was a frequent beach goer and enjoyed swimming and traveling and any activity outdoors. Mark maintained an annual vegetable garden in which he put many hours of hard labor. He also treasured time and visits with his friends and family. Mark was a compassionate person who was always willing to help a friend in need. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Mark Manuel is survived by his children Megan Manuel and Journey Manuel; mother Jane Manuel; sisters Donna Fontenot, Stephanie Manuel, Diana Lynn Beaugh; brother Eric Manuel; eight nieces and nephews; grandchildren Gabriel Menard, Lillian Williamson and Iris Manuel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert J. Manuel.
Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Mark Manuel by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
Mark Manuel and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard, 330-8006.