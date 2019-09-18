Marine Bailey Bonin

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Tony Bonin, the former Marine Bailey, age 86, at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry officiating.
Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday until service time.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Bonin passed away at 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Iberia Medical Center.
Mrs. Bonin was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She was employed at Howard Brothers for many years and then went on to work as a cashier at Menard Brothers for 50 years. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and preparing Sunday dinners.
She is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Dauterive and husband Keith, Sally Bonin and Barbara Broussard and husband Don, all of New Iberia; one son, Richard Bonin and wife Victoria of New Iberia; six grandchildren, Jeremy Bonin and Miranda, Kristen Broussard, Anthony Bonin and Kristie, Randi Pope and Ronald Jr., Heath Bonin and Nicholas Broussard and Allison; and grandson-in-law Travis Broussard; and eleven great-grandchildren, Noah Broussard, Ashlyn Broussard, Kalyn Broussard, Jaydon Bonin, Jaxon Bonin, MiKayla Pope, Gabriel Pope, Erika Bonin, T.J. Bonin, Storm Bonin, Luca Broussard and Baby Pope due in February.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Bonin; parents, Ivy and Josephine Lopez Bailey; three brothers, Raymond Bailey, Wilton Bailey and Clarence Bailey; and four sisters, Inez Vincent, Agnes Langlinais, Judy Babineaux and Joy Rita Sorrels.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Bonin, Anthony Bonin, Heath Bonin, Nicholas “Nic” Broussard, Noah Broussard, Ronald Pope Jr. and Jaydon Bonin.
To view the online obituary, video tribute, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.