A graveside service for Marilyn Romero Neal of New Iberia will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton, Mississippi.
Visitation will be Saturday, from noon until 2 p.m., at Lee Funeral Home in Winona, Mississippi.
Mrs. Neal, 58, died at her home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was born in New Iberia on July 21, 1961. She worked with her husband as a Primerica Financial Consultant and was also a coordinator for a photography business. She was a loving and kind wife, mother and friend, who loved her Lord. She enjoyed making others laugh and loved to dance.
Mrs. Neal was preceded in death by her father, Lester Joseph Romero Sr.; her mother, Patricia Jean Mobley; her stepmother Mazel Gardemal Romero; and her brother Ronald “Bookie” Boutte.
Mrs. Neal is survived by her husband, Wayne Neal of New Iberia; daughter Stacy Lanza Melton (Dustin Freyou) of New Iberia; son Timothy Wayne Neal of New Iberia; sisters Sharon Moss (Robert) of Montgomery,Texas, Karen Chaney (Glen) of Montgomery, Texas, Darlene Robinson (Steve) of New Iberia and her twin, Carolyn Simar (Joey) of New Iberia; brothers Lester Romero Jr. (Cindy) of St. Martinville, Karl Boutte (Tina) of Kingston, Arkansas, and Craig Boutte (Alice) of New Iberia; sister-in-law Anna Boutte of Loreauville; three grandchildren, Michael Melton Jr., Jonathon “Trey” Melton and Drew Freyou; and many nieces and nephews.
Lee Funeral Home in Winona, Mississippi, is handling arrangements www.ofhwinona.com.