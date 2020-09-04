Marie Wilson

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mrs. Marie A. “Momma Danna” Wilson at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Stanley Jawa as the Celebrant.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 9 a.m.
Entombment will be in the Mausoleum of Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home, church and cemetery in adherence to the CDC/local regulations.
Marie A. “Momma Danna” Wilson, 77, was born Marie Davis to the union of the late Albert Davis Sr. and the late Nella Landry Davis on Sept. 14, 1942, in Abbeville. She left this earthly life after a prolonged illness on Aug. 22, 2020, at 3:05 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center.
Marie was a lifelong resident of New Iberia, where she was affectionately known and loved by many. During her younger years, she worked at Danna’s Bakery where she was commonly called “Momma.” Needless to say, the name stuck and she became known as Momma Danna.
At an early age, she professed her love for the Lord Jesus Christ and accepted him as her Lord and Savior. She was an active member of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church until her death. She loved her church and looked forward to the church fair every year. It was one of her favorite times of the year.
Marie lived a life filled with love, family, friends and happiness. Nothing made her happier than catching up with people at any given point and time. This is yet another reason why she was loved by so many. Marie spent her final days at Iberia Medical Center due to illness. She answered God’s call to come on home at 3:05 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, just a few weeks shy of her 78th birthday. Her beautiful life will be remembered and fondly cherished by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Davis Sr. and Nella Landry Davis; a brother, Donald “Papoo” Davis; her late husband, Whitney “June” Wilson Jr.; a young daughter, Shelia Wilson; one son, Ronnie James “Chick” Wilson; one nephew, Kenneth James “Peneboy” Davis; and one grandchild, Tracey Sophus Lewis.
She leaves behind to continue her legacy, her children, Fredia Wilson Thomas (Freddie) of New Iberia, Ronald James Wilson of New Iberia, Arthur James Wilson of Conroe, Texas, and Bryan Keith Wilson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 8 grandchildren: Tiffany Thomas Ekpete (Henry) of Plano, Texas, Brittany Thomas of Dallas, Ashley Tauriac and Amberlynn Wilson of New Iberia, Jeremy Collette Sr. and Shemar Collette of New Iberia, Tamika Collette and Toni Segura of New Iberia; eight great-grandchildren, Khloe Grace Thomas of Plano, Texas, Bailey Olivier, Jeremy Collette Jr., Juliuan Collette, Jaden Collette and Jayliah Collette, all of New Iberia, Ashley Sophus of New Iberia and Jasmine Miracle Lewis of Austin, Texas; six brothers and sisters, Gladys Davis, Vivian Jackson, Erran Broussard (Henry), Albert Davis Jr., Tony Davis and Michael Davis, all of New Iberia; a special cousin, Warren Smothers of Houston; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Albert Davis Sr., Donald Davis, Paul Davis, Freddie Thomas, Randy Pitre and Bryan Provost.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Wilson, Bryan Wilson, Arthur Wilson, Michael Davis, Larry Davis, Tony Davis and Henry Broussard.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609
West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.