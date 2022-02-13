A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia, to celebrate the life of Marie O. “Nettie” Chauvin. Interment will be held at a later date.
She died peacefully early Christmas morning, December 25, 2021, with Kim by her side at The Butterfly Wing - Hospice of Baton Rouge at the age of 83, succumbing to complications of a multi-year battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born on September 27, 1938, to W.L. (Bill) and Martha (Maw) B. Olivier.
Nettie retired from Voorhies Supply in New Iberia after 31 years of service as the director of purchasing, as a property manager for Champion Real Estate Services and Stirling Properties and became a licensed realtor/broker in the Lafayette. Prior to moving from New Iberia to Lafayette, she was member of the St. Ann’s Altar Society, loved reciting the Rosary, attending daily Mass and silent retreats with her daughter and other family members at Our Lady of the Oaks Retreat House in Grand Coteau. Her favorite pastimes were Scrabble with her mother and other family members, countless hours of Double Solitaire with her bestie Joyce and older granddaughters and Concentration when the grandchildren were younger. And she was always up for a trip with her brother Louis to any flea market and Chinese for lunch.
She represented Acadiana and Louisiana in the Senior Olympics as an officer on the board of directors, a volunteer and a competitor. She excelled in the events of pickle-ball, shuffleboard, badminton and ping pong, as evident by the hundreds of medals she accumulated over the years. In earlier years she enjoyed playing tennis and bowling.
She is survived by her daughter Kim Chauvin of Baton Rouge and a son, Danny “Brother” Chauvin and his wife Jennifer of Pearland, Texas. Affectionately known as “Grandmommas,” she is also survived by her five grandchildren, Christen Patin and her husband David, Danielle “Dani” Chauvin, Joshua “Jeaux” Chauvin, Claire Chauvin and Phillip “P.D.” Chauvin. Survivors also include her sisters Mary Christiansen of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Rosa Maynard and her husband Bill; brothers Louis Olivier and George Olivier; numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom, she adored; dear friend Belinda Johnston of Baton Rouge; and her best friends Joyce and Jack Chamberlain of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Chauvin Sr.; sisters Maria (MeMe) Hebert, Cecile Halphen, Sadie Fremin, Jeanne Romero (of Houma) and brother W.L. (Linus) Olivier Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area (AlzBR.org), St. Vincent de Paul (SVdPBR.org) or St. Jude Children’s Hospital (StJude.org).