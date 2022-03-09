Marie Louisa Schexnayder Mannina

Marie Louisa Mannina
JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Marie “Lou” Schexnayder Mannina, 92, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Ed Degeyter and Father Buddy Breaux to con-celebrate. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, with a Rosary prayed at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
A native of St. James Parish and longtime resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Mannina passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Marie “Lou” Mannina has been active in community activities since joining the Entré Nous Club in 1953. She has decorated Christmas floats, popped popcorn for Little League and worked with cakewalks for the Country Fair and many other activities while a member and past president in Entre Nous. Lou also helped distribute clothing and food at the St John’s Social Service Center for several years until it was dissolved. After her children started school, she was active in the Mother’s Club, Tiger Backers Club and the JSHS Band Boosters.
She served as president for six years in the Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary Post 8150 and then as treasurer. She was a member of the Veterans Hall, the American Legion Auxiliary and served as secretary in the Fifty Plus Senior Citizen Club where she was treasurer.
She was the secretary and treasurer for Milltal Land Inc., which was Millard’s family property. Lou was a member of the Jeanerette Museum Board where she served as past president, secretary and later as treasurer.
She was a devout Catholic and member of St John the Evangelist Church, was one of the money counters and was a Eucharist Minister at Mass and to shut-ins as well. While teaching religion education classes, she earned her Catholic Catechist Certification through the Dioceses of Lafayette.
Lou was selected as the Outstanding Citizen of Jeanerette in 1996 and Senior Citizen of the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce in 2001.
Lou also worked at home, keeping books for her husband and when the children started school she went to work at the office until her retirement in 1985.
Lou was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many. She always had a huge pot of food on the stove to feed whoever walked through the door. She welcomed all the neighborhood children and fed many of them too.
Besides giving her time to those in need, she also enjoyed sewing, gardening, crocheting, knitting, reading, playing Mexican Train and making puzzles. She enjoyed her time with her friends while playing cards and with her Rosary group, but most of all the time she spent with her family. She felt most peaceful saying her daily Rosary and loved to have her family join in.
“She always seemed to approach every project with such enthusiasm, but is one of those who is rarely ever in the limelight or seeks any recognition,” quote from the Jeanerette Enterprise in an article written about her.
She is survived by her children, Leslie (Wayne) Faucheaux of New Iberia, Joan (Tony) Colletti of Friendswood, Texas, Mary (Dale) Ducote of Lafayette, Carrie Allain of New Iberia, Michael “Steve” (Roxann) Mannina of Jeanerette, David (Yvonne) Mannina of Jeanerette, John (Kathy) Mannina of New Iberia, Richard “Dickie” (Libby) Mannina of New Iberia and Robert “Pat” (Maria) Mannina of New Iberia; 25 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Herman (Tip) Torres of Donaldsonville; and sister-in-law Lorraine Mannina Gilmore of Denham Springs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Millard “Mike” Mannina; granddaughters Erika Mannina, Andrea Mannina and Marie Allain; parents Michel and Annabel Bertaut Schexnayder; sister Annabel Schexnayder Torres; and brothers Edgar, Francis, Roland and Raymond Schexnayder.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are her sons Steve, David, Johnny, Dickie and Pat Mannina and her grandson Brian Faucheaux.
The family would like to send a special thank you to her sitters April Broussard, Joyce Turner, Barbara Francis and Moray Olivier, along with the tremendous support from Acadian Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lou’s honor to St John the Evangelist Catholic Church or St Jude’s Children Research Hospital.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 337-276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements.