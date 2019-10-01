RYNELLA — A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Marie LeBlanc Boudreaux will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church. Fr. James Nguyen will be the celebrant.
Following the Mass Mrs. Boudreaux will be laid to rest at Broussard Cemetery in Bayou Petit Anse.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Rosary be recited at 6:30 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.
Mrs. Boudreaux was born October 23, 1923, in Iberia Parish to the late Clement LeBlanc Sr. and the late Ama Sedotal LeBlanc. She passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Sunday September 29, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Marie worked at Avery Island Salt Mine for 47 years and enjoyed 33 years of retirement doing the things she enjoyed best. She raised her chickens (she had fifty) and worked in her yard. She and husband Gerald had a passion for traveling and visited 44 states, Mexico and Canada. Gerald recalls that he drove for every one of those trips and that of all the places they visited, Marie enjoyed the Smoky Mountains most. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her husband and best friend of 51 years, Gerald L. Boudreaux; two special nieces, Pye Menard (Gerald) and Skeeter Mouton (Tony) who held a special place in her heart for always loving and caring for her; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Rita LeBlanc; her brother Clement LeBlanc Jr. and her half-sister Anastasia Delcambre.
Pallbearers will be Butch and Cody Bourque, Jamie and Dean Dartez, Dale Boudreaux and Joe Sipole.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to her caregiver Joan Smith for her care,compassion and love while caring for Marie and to Mrs. Dot Landry for keeping catholic faith alive by bringing her communion every week. God Bless you both.
