Marie L. Mouton

A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mrs. Marie Mouton, 88, the former Marie Louise Ledbetter, at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Saint James United Methodist Church with Rev. James Haynes, Pastor officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Saint Paul Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the church at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Marie Louise Ledbetter Mouton was born on September 11, 1931, to the late George Ledbetter Sr. and Florence Arceneaux Ledbetter. The Lord called her home on November 21, 2019, at 6:10 p.m. at the Carpenter House at Saint Joseph Hospice in Lafayette. A native of New Iberia, she was a resident of Oakland, California, for over 42 years and returned after retirement and was currently a resident of New Iberia for the past 32 years until the time of her death. Marie took on the Christian walk years ago when her home church was in West Oakland, Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church for over 40, and served as the president of the Chancellor Choir. Moving back home, she became a member of the St. James United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and remained a member until her death.
Marie was a homemaker to her husband and six children. She was also a meter maid for Berkeley, a housekeeper for Mrs. Bennett for many years, a designer of evening gowns, you name it, Marie could do it, as well as her Easter Star gowns which was made by her hands. Marie was initiated into the Eastern Stars Faith Chapter #61 of Oakland on September 19, 1955. She was a Worthy Matron in 1961, 1962 and 1971 and a Grand Deputy for over 20 years.
In 2001, she became Queen Ester of Oakland, where she remained a member.
Marie was a member of the Louisiana Gators R.V. Club of New Iberia, the Eastbay R.V. Club of California and N.A.A.R.V.A. (National African American RV Association), and she and her husband enjoyed countless R.V. outings. She was also a member of Mare Island Hunters Club of Vallejo, California. Marie enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, yard sculpturing (Barr Street), parenting, was an advocate for equal rights for African Americans in the Berkeley United School District, took on the Berkeley School District and was able to provide for her children a better education after dealing with the Truant officers. Marie gave her all to her family, friends and all who crossed her path. Her nickname at Leo’s and the Pecan Grove was “Mom.”
She leaves to mourn her life, six children — Joycelyn Robertson (Curtis) of St. Martinville, Mose Mouton Jr. (Velma) of Brandon, Florida, Marc A. Mouton (Ellen) of San Bruno, Calilfornia, Darcell Amos (Troy, Jr.) of Oakland, California, Lauren Mouton of New Iberia, and Robert Mouton Sr. (Janesetta) of Beaumont, Texas; one brother, George Ledbetter Jr. (Deidre) of New Iberia; one sister, Gloria Ledbetter of San Leandro, California; 20 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren whom she was lovely called “Grannma.” She was loved by in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Mose Mouton Sr.; her father, George Ledbetter Sr.; her mother, Florence Arceneaux Ledbetter; sister, Irene Sparks; paternal and maternal grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and a special nephew, Harold Jones Sr.
Active Pallbearers will be family members and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be George Ledbetter Jr., Mose Mouton III, Marc Anthony Mouton Sr., MacArthur Daughtery, Robert Mouton, Marc Mouton Jr., Troy Amos, Jr., Troy Amos III, Shaun Sims, Esom Mouton, Delray Mouton, Mosarn Mouton, and Xavier Mouton.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, LA 70560.