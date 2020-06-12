Marie L. Green

A Celebration of Life for Mother Marie Greene will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Lighthouse MBC in Franklin, with Superintendent Donald Lanceslin officiating.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Lighthouse MBC in Franklin.
Mother Greene will be interred in Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Mother Greene leaves to live her Christian legacy, 12 children, Cecilia Turner of St. Louis, Missouri, Dorothy Johnson (Jeffrey) of New Iberia, Laura Johnson, Donald Johnson (Jacqueline) of Lafayette, Beverly (Hozel) White of Houston, Texas, Kenneth (Sharon) Johnson,of Broussard, Barbara Johnson of Abbeville, Ananise (Margie) White of Franklin, Cynthia White of New Iberia, Carolyn White of Lafayette, Brian White of Abbeville and Samuel (Stephanie) White of New Iberia; 44 grandchildren, 99 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
Mother Greene was preceded in death by her father and mother, Spencer and Louise Green Sr.; one son, Solomon White; two daughters, Sheryl White and Clara Johnson-Hurst; one grandson, Asa Hurst; two granddaughters, Anntionnetta Calais and Eleanor Hurst; one great-grandson, Alex Seabble; one great-great-grandson, JaBryon Lewis; and four brothers and two sisters.
MK Dixon Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, LA, 940-9253.