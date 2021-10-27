A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Marie Delahoussaye Romero, 91, at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Fr. Keith Landry will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Friday at 8 am until the service time.
A native of Pascagoula, Mississippi, and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Romero passed away peacefully in the evening hours on Monday, October 25, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born on April 7,1930, to the late Nicholas and Effie Vincent Delahoussaye, Marie was one of nine children. Affectionately known as “Dirby” by family and friends, Marie was a kind, loving and caring woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. She was a devout Catholic and faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Throughout her 91 years, Marie served in several church parishes. She attended St. Peter’s Catholic Church in her younger days, then later served as Eucharistic Minister for Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church for several years before finding her place at Sacred Heart. Marie was a dedicated worker and worked throughout most of her life. She was well known for being a buyer for the Rosary House for 55 years and then owning and operating her own wholesale business, WACLAC, for 30 years. In her down time, Marie enjoyed spending time with family and friends and making rosaries. She will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughters Gail R. Patout and Celeste R. Viator (Darryl); brother Louis Delahoussaye (Ruby); sister Helen Delahoussaye Broussard (Dalton); grandchildren Lloyd Patout Jr. (Allison) and Chase Michael Viator (Emily); and great-grandchildren Layla Patout and Jayda Patout.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Menson Louis Romero; son Warren Louis Romero; parents; brothers Adolph Delahoussaye, Ellis Delahoussaye and Nicholas “Nicky” Delahoussaye; and sisters Irene Nolan, Theresa Bernard and Effie Delahoussaye.
Pallbearers will be David Balusek, Marcus Delahoussaye, Peter Gauthier, Gilsey Theriot, John Domingue and Dennis Romero.
Honorary pallbearers will Judy Domingue, Gilbert Viator and Michael Delahoussaye
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Traditions Hospice for their caring, support and kindness.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.