JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial was conducted for Marie Dupre Hebert, 89, at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment followed at Beau Pré Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022, and resumed at 8 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, January 24, 2022. A Rosary was prayed 6:30 p.m. by her family in the funeral home on Sunday.
A native of Morgan City and resident of Jeanerette, Marie passed away at 6:58 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at her son’s home.
Marie loved her children, 32 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren. She was a child of the Great Depression and World War II. She lived with joy, peaceful continence and saw the humor in the most trying times of life. She would often remind her family, “We’re not in control, He is.”
She was a very devout Catholic, a member of the church choir and the rosary group. As a mother of ten children, she enjoyed cooking and spending time at their camp in the Atchafalaya Basin. Most of all she loved the dogs she cared for.
Marie D. Hebert is survived by her ten children, Warren P. Hebert (Ramona), Glenn P. Hebert (Susan), Laurie H. LeJeune (David), Sharon H. Landry (Robby), Gregg A. Hebert (Yvonne), Clint J. Hebert (Pamela), Thomas G. Hebert Sr. (Angelle), Sandra H. Norman (Steve), Paul J. Hebert (Paula) and John A. Hebert (Jennifer); her puppies Lil Miss and Bae Bae; 32 grandchildren; and 50 great-grandchildren.
Marie was preceded in death by husband of 50 years, Warren P. Hebert Sr.; seven unborn children; parents Adam E. and Laura LeBlanc Dupre; sister Hilda D. Mayon; her puppy Max; and her bird Pierre.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Warren P. Hebert Jr., Glenn P. Hebert, Gregg A. Hebert, Clint J. Hebert, Thomas G. Hebert Jr., Paul J. Hebert and John A. Hebert.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were David J. LeJeune, Robby C. Landry and Steve Norman.