Marie A. Vanderbilt

A homegoing celebration of life for Mrs. Marie Vanderbilt, 67, the former Marie August Antoine, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Rev. Francis L. Davis will officiate. Entombment will be in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance with infection control and prevention measures, masks are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she transitioned from her earthly home at 2:43 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons Willie Vanderbilt III (Jocelyn ) of Lake Charles and Dominique Miguel Vanderbilt of New Iberia; one daughter, Kali Celeste Vanderbilt- Phommavongsa (Anthony) New Iberia; two brothers, Forest Antoine (Rosemary) and Freddie Antoine (Rosalind), both of New Iberia; two sisters, Darlene Landry (Clyde) and Mary Morton (Frank) both of New Iberia; one grandchild, Jaylen Deboest of Lake Charles; cousin Ruby Robinson of New Iberia; godchildren Betty St. Julien and Derrick Placide; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Vanderbilt Jr.; her parents, Frank Lockett and Julia Antoine; two brothers, Foster Antoine Sr. and Benny Antoine; two nephews, Robbie Vincent Antoine and Tori Antoine; and a longtime friend, Carissa Rochon.
Active pallbearers will be Forrest Antoine Jr., Freddie Antoine, Frank Morton Jr., Karl Vanderbilt Jr., Ron Vanderbilt and James Spencer Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Jones, Andre Antoine, Anthony Phommavongsa, Freddie Antoine Sr., Forrest Antoine Sr. and Derrick Placide.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.