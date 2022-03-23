A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Maria Guadalupe Blasco Lamadrid, 87, at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. The service will be conducted by a dear family friend Fr. Greg Daigle. Mrs. Lamadrid will be laid to rest next to her husband at Beau Pre Memorial Park.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
A native of Perico, Provincia de Matanzas, Cuba and resident of Baton Rouge, formerly of New Iberia, Mrs. Lamadrid passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Mrs. Lamadrid was devoted to her family and her adopted country. Mrs. Lamadrid resided in New Iberia for over fifty years where she taught piano to hundreds and hundreds of students.
She was known for her cooking, painting, music and love for family and friends. She loved cooking her native Cuban cuisine, but when New Iberia became her home, she absolutely loved learning how to cook Cajun food.
In her later years, she loved her role as grandmother best, affectionately known as “Tata” to her four precious grandsons.
She is survived by her daughter Dr. Lupe Lamadrid; one son, Victor Lamadrid and wife Mandy; four grandsons, Tomas Lamadrid, Javier Lamadrid, Luis Lamadrid and Rafael Lamadrid; her brother-in-law Jorge Martinez; her niece Pilar Martinez Morrison and husband Dr. David Morrison and their children Celina and Benjamin; and her nephew JG Martinez.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Victor G. Lamadrid; her parents Gorgonio and Celina Milian Blasco; and one sister, Pilar Blasco Martinez.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Victor Lamadrid, Tomas Lamadrid, Javier Lamadrid, Luis Lamadrid, Rafael Lamadrid, Benjamin Morrison, JG Martinez and Brian Layman.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to The Hospice of Baton Rouge; 3600 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806 and/or hospicebr.org.
Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
