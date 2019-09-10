A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Maria Bonin Romero, 64, who passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, in New Iberia.
Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Korey LaVergne will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Maria Bonin Romero was born on February 14, 1955, to the late Richard U. Bonin Sr. and Darlene Rouly Robicheaux. She was a 1973 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and worked as a school bus driver with Iberia Parish School System for many years. She also owned and operated a daycare and worked at Super One. Maria enjoyed traveling, shopping and spending time with family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
Ms. Romero is survived by her companion, Juan Reyes; son Corey Romero and wife Charlotte of Coteau; daughter Chanda Romero of Coteau; sister Paulette Delahoussaye and husband Michael of New Iberia; brothers Otto “Tetoe” Bonin and wife Christi of Jeanerette, Orien Bonin and wife Donita “Putts” of Youngsville and Johnny Bonin and wife Patricia of St. Martinville; grandchildren Kylan Romero and Alayha Theriot; and her foster parents, Robert and Deanna Rawlins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Richard U. Bonin Jr.; and sisters Mona B. Dore and Sylvia B. Perez.
Pallbearers will be Corey Romero, Kylan Romero, Rick Bonin, Orien Bonin, Johnny Bonin and Joshua Delahoussaye.
Honorary Pallbearers are Otto “Tetoe” Bonin, Mike Delahoussaye and Robert Perez.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.