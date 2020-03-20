Mrs. Marguerite D. Williams, the former Marguerite Dauphiney, 79, a native of New Iberia and resident of Schenectady, New York, passed away at 9:29 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Lafayette General Hospital.
For individuals desiring to view Mrs. Marguerite, a walk-through viewing will be held from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
She will be entombed in the Mausoleum of Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Marguerite leaves in God’s care two daughters, Debra Pierre of Lafayette and Valerie Mitchell of San Francisco, California; three grandchildren, Brittany Pierre, Alvin Joseph Pierre Jr. and India Mitchell; three great-grandchildren; two godchildren, Sharon Brooks and Joseph Polite III; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by his parents, Batiste and Stella Brown Dauphiney; and two sisters, Iris P. Brooks and Mary Ann D. Brooks.
COVID-19: In an effort to comply with the CDC and the State of Louisiana Governor’s Public Health Emergency Proclamation to limit events to no more than fifty (50) people for a minimum of eight (8) weeks, a private service will be held and limited to only the immediate family members.
The family extends love and gratitude to all for prayers, discernment and acts of kindness.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.