Marguerite Andre Hebert

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Marguerite, 100, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Alexander Albert celebrating. Entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, and will resume at 9 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, June 6, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. in the funeral home on Sunday evening.
A native and resident of Jeanerette, Marguerite passed away at 9:38 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Masion Teche Nursing Home.
She loved reading, sewing and cooking. She enjoyed her flowers.
She is survived by her sons Russell A. Hebert (Debbie) and Charles P. Hebert (Sue); her daughter Lucinda (Cindy) Hebert; her grandchildren Jeffrey Hebert, Jenny Comeaux (Will), Raynell Aucoin (Dennis) and Charles Hebert II (Amanda); and her great-grandchildren Jordan Hebert, Paige Comeaux, Sophia Comeaux, Allie Comeaux, Kaleb Aucoin and Brevan Hebert.
She was preceded in death by her husband Russell Joseph Hebert; her parents Joseph and Eva Andre; her son Russell Joseph Hebert Jr., and her sisters Anna Mae A. Rosamond, Mable A. Mendoza, Vivian A. LeBlanc, Geraldine A. Hebert, Mildred A. Barras, Myrtle A. Guillotte, Patricia Trimble and Maude Gary.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Russell Hebert, Charles Hebert, Jeffrey Hebert, Charles Hebert II, Will Comeaux and Dennis Aucoin.
Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers are Kaleb Aucoin, Brevan Hebert and Randy Dronet.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, specifically Mallory. The family would also like to thank Masion Teche Nursing Home.