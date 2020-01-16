JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Margo T. Migues on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Keith Landry as celebrant.
The family requested the visitation to be held beginning on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at David Funeral Home. A recitation of the Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 8 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Margo T. Migues, 62, was born on February 1, 1957, in Morgan City to Ackal and Nellie Darby Poirrier. Margo was raised in New Iberia and became a resident of Jeanerette.
Margo enjoyed cooking, gardening but most of all her grandchildren are the love of her life. She enjoyed spending hours playing with her grandchildren.
Margo is survived by her husband for 46 years, Bradford Migues Sr.; her three children, Bradford Migues Jr. and wife Jill of New Iberia, Christopher Migues and Amber Delcambre of Jeanerette and Cheree Landry and husband Dexter of New Iberia; three sisters, Christi Bonin and husband Tetoe of New Iberia, Kim Moore and husband David of Jeanerette and Sharell Vincent and husband Roland of New Iberia; 13 grandchildren, Taylor Migues, Kennedi Parks, Blake Parks, Amilee Parks, Zachary Landry, Noah Landry, Breigh Migues, Makynli Delcambre, Aubri Migues, Carmen Migues, Cambrie Migues, Noah Delcambre and Liam Viator; and great-grandchild Gunner Geoffroy.
Serving as Pallbearers are Otto “Tetoe” Bonin, Blake Parks, Chance Wilson, Brandon Wilson, David Moore Jr. and Justin Collins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ackal and Nellie Darby Poirrier.
The family of Margo Migues would like to express their thanks for all the love and care the Community Hospice staff for all the love they showed during her time of need.
