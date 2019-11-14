Margie Renard Bonin

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Milton P. Bonin, the former Margie Renard, age 76, at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual help Catholic Church with Fr. Garrett Savoie officiating.
Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday with a Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday until service time.
A native of Delcambre and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Bonin passed away at 5:17 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center.
Mrs. Bonin was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, who will be missed dearly by her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Milton P. Bonin of New Iberia; two daughters, Sharon Hebert and husband Keith of New Iberia and Karen Bonin of Broussard; one son, Darren Bonin and wife Kim of Wilmer, Alabama; one granddaughter, Karson Jenkins and husband Clayton of Alabama; and one brother, Phillip Renard and fiancé Wanda of Mooringsport; one niece, Ashley Snell and husband Chris of Shreveport and two nephews, Brady Renard and wife Jillian of Lake Charles and Daniel Patrick and wife Christine of Ohio. She is also survived by her extended family, Corey Romero and wife Charlotte, Chanda Romero, Kylan Romero, Alayha Theriot, Morgan Romero and Ahnaya Courville.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Wanda Bonin; parents, Phillip “Mossy” and Lula Mae Girard Renard; her in-laws Ulysse and Mildred Bonin; brother-in-law James Bonin; and sisters-in-law Yvonne Renard and Connie Renard.
Pallbearers will be Darren Bonin, Phillip Renard, Corey Romero, Kylan Romero, Clayton Jenkins and Brady Renard.
Keith Hebert and Wayne Romero will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff of Iberia Medical Center, the staff of Grace Hospice, especially LaShonda, DCI Kidney Care and Phillip Renard and Wanda for their care and compassion.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.