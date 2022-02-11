A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Margie Hoffpauir Hebert, 78, who passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue on Sunday from 8 a.m .until 10 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Margie Hoffpauir Hebert was born on July 27, 1943, to the late John and Dorothy Turner Hoffpauir.
She was an amazing baker and known as the “Cheesecake Lady.” She enjoyed gardening, recipes, puzzles and clearance shopping. She was filled with God’s spirit and loved her church family. She often said “family is life” and raised a family of strong women and leaves a big legacy behind. Margie was an extraordinary mother and grandmother. She was very patient, selfless and kind and didn’t have a mean bone in her body. She was pure gold and sunshine and will be deeply missed. She was a member of the Living Church of God since 1968.
She is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Bourque (Andy) of New Iberia and Vickie Abu-Shmais of Lawrenceville, Georgia; two sons, David Perez (Rhonda) of New Iberia and Gerald Perez (companion Sandy LeBlanc) of New Iberia; sister Loretta Morel of New Iberia; grandchildren Kathryn Cintron (Jose), Ashley Woodward (Daniel), Alexandra Abu-Shmais, Josh Perez (Katherine), Kathleen Thepbanthao (Anthony), Amanda Abu-Shmais, Daniel Perez, Chloe Bourque and Kohen Bourque; great-grandchildren Jonah Cintron, Charlotte Cintron, Avery Bourque, A.J. Thepbanthao, Asher Thepbanthao, June Woodward, Jimmy Woodward and John Carl Perez; and nieces Cindy Schneiter and Lisa Delcambre.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James J. Hebert; a son John Perez; sister Beverly Hoffpauir; granddaughter Rebecca Perez; and a great-grandson Julien Cintron.