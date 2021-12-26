Funeral services will be conducted for Margie Duplantis, age 87, Monday, December 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at David Funeral Home Chapel located at 1101 Trotter St. with Pastor David Denton officiating. Entombment will follow at Broussard Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.
A native of St. Martin Parish and resident of New Iberia, Margie Duplantis passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at 9:50 a.m. at Landmark of Acadiana Nursing Home in Cade.
Margie loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking for her family.
Some of her favorite pastime activities were play Bouree’, coloring, watching soap operas, and old western movies.
The one thing about Margie that can be said she was always well dressed for every occasion.
Margie is survived by three daughters, Charmain Stokes (George), Jana LeBlanc (Thomas), Dena Duplantis, all of New Iberia; grandchildren Donakey Stokes, Tiffany Romero (Blake), Jamie Clements (Andrew), Tylor Picard (Gabi), Michelle LeBlanc, Briley Featherston; four siblings, Helen Granger, Raymond Latiolais, Georgine LeBlanc, Greg Latiolais; six great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, and nephews.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Tylor Picard, Donakey Stokes, Thomas LeBlanc, Gage Romero, George Stokes, and Greg Latiolais.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Duplantis Jr.; her parents, Phermine and Germaine Doucet Latiolais; and siblings Allen Latiolais, Antione Latiolais, Elise Boudreaux, Susie Latiolais, Chris Latiolais, Greg Latiolais.
The family would like to thank Traditions Hospice for the love and support they showed to their mother during her time of need.