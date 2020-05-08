Jeanerette — A private graveside service for Mrs. Margie Charpentier Gary, 92, will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Cemetery in Jeanerette, with Rev. Alexander Albert as celebrant.
A longtime resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Gary was employed for many years as a cook at several local restaurants, including The Yellow Bowl and most recently at Chicks. Along with cooking, Mrs. Gary also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening in her flower beds and in her later years enjoyed playing bingo with friends. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughter Catherine Deare and her husband, Charles Cook, of North Zulch, Texas; son John Gary and his wife, Emily, of Jeanerette; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Thelma “Sis” Verrett also of Jeanerette.
Mrs. Gary was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Gary Jr; parents, Dulva Charpentier and Claria Segura Charpentier; and one brother, Leroy Charpentier.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 276-5151, will be handling the arrangements.