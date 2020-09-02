A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Margaret Romero Hull, 77, who passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home.
Entombment will follow Memorial Park Cemetery.
Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
A rosary, led by Deacon Durk Viator, will be prayed at 11 a.m. on Friday.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Margaret Romero Hull was born on Oct. 22, 1942 to the late Preston and Louise Marie Amy Romero. She was a longtime faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, volunteered twice a week at St. Francis Diner, and helped out with their garage sales. Mrs. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Hull is survived by a son, Preston (Jennifer) Hull of New Iberia; a daughter, Ann (Cletus) Boudreaux of Franklin; five grandchildren, Brandon Hull, Derek Tilbury, Brittany Stoltz, Megan Berard and Ricky Tilbury; nine great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Peggy (Frank) Widman, Craig (Debbie) Romero, and Frank (Glenda) Romero.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Warren Hull.
Pallbearers will be Preston Hull, Brandon Hull, Ricky Tilbury, Craig Romero, Cletus Boudreaux, and Josh Berard.
Honorary pallbearers are Derek Tilbury, Frank Romero, Quinton Hull, and Peter Meiron.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.