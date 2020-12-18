JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Margaret Roberts, 95, on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Ed Degeyter to serve as the celebrant. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. The family request everyone wear a mask while at the church and to social distance themselves during the services. Once the pandemic is over the family will have a celebration of her life at a later date.
Marguerite “Margaret” Cormier Roberts was born on September 24, 1925, in Cecilia and known to those who knew and loved her as “Beb,” “Mama,” “Nana,” “Aunt Nan,” Ms. Margaret and Ms. Tony. She passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
To know her was to love her. She was affectionately known to be gracious, happy, funny, loving, generous and especially faithful.
Her faith played a very important role in her life attending weekly Mass at St. John the Evangelist Chapel in Jeanerette, as well as attending and hosting weekly rosaries with her rosary group for many years. She was truly a servant of God and strived to exemplify him in everything she did.
She was an active, independent woman and in her early years played high school basketball, graduated from Cecilia High and went on to work at Abdalla’s in Lafayette then several years at Bell South Telephone Company. During this time, she saved her money and bought her own car, quite an accomplishment for a woman in the late 40s. During this time, she also married her childhood sweetheart, Anthony “Tony” Roberts, after he returned from two tours of duty in the Navy.
The vehicle she bought would eventually be used as collateral to purchase the Yellow Bowl Restaurant in Jeanerette in 1953. They worked hard together to build a very successful business where she worked primarily in the kitchen for many years, including working during four of her five pregnancies. She had an incredible impact on the overall success of the Yellow Bowl. She always had a smile on her face and graciously welcomed everyone. She was a true Southern lady.
She loved being surrounded by her love ones, entertaining, welcoming phone calls and always being the “life of the party.” She was adored by everyone in her family and friends alike.
She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was tremendously proud of all her children and their achievements. She will be greatly missed and we will grieve her loss, but I can promise you she will be the “fiercest Angel watching over us.”
Left to cherish her memories are her children Cindi Roberts Judice and husband Ted, Neal Roberts and wife Kay, Stephanie Roberts Claudel and husband Mark, Colleen Roberts Hulin and husband T.K. and Magdalene Roberts Lastrapes and husband Kyle; grandchildren Ashley Judice Jones, Adrian Borrego, Rochelle Crochet, Laura Raines, Trey Porche, Micah Hulin and Jackson Lastrapes; great-grandchildren Camille Jones, Shea and Eva Borrego and Claire Raines.
Pallbearers will be Ted Judice, Mark Claudel, Trey Porche, Micah Hulin, Jackson Lastrapes and Kyle Lastrapes.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., 276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements.