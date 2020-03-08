A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Margaret Babineaux Richard on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette.
Mrs. Margaret went home to be with our Lord Jesus at the age of 80, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her residence in Lafayette surrounded by her loving family.
Reverend Bryan J. Taylor, Pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church of Lafayette will conduct the funeral Mass.
Entombment will be in Holy Family Mausoleum in New Iberia with Deacon Wade Broussard as the officiant.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin and Castille’s Downtown location on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will continue on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 8 a.m. until time of services at 10 a.m.
A Cursillo Rosary will be prayed on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 6 p.m. in Martin and Castille Funeral Home.
Mrs. Margaret was gifted with a selfless servant’s heart and always placed others needs before her own. She was a devout Catholic and modeled her faith through her actions and prayer life, as she was a member of the Women’s Rosary Group and very active in her faith at St. Genevieve Church. She was a member of the graduating class of 1957 from NISH and she was very proud of her involvement in the band in school. She was also a member of the Fun Time Bowling League of Lafayette. Some of her hobbies included, cooking, baking wedding cakes, crocheting afghans, taking trips to the casino and playing cards.
She was the owner and operator of Guidrich Electrical Contractors of Lafayette. Although she ran a business and had many hobbies, her true passion in life was her family. Each family member had a special place in her heart. Christmas time in the Richard residence was a very special time of year for Mrs. Margaret. She encouraged story telling and reflections of gratitude during the opening of our stockings with a focus on the true meaning of Christmas. Two memories that we will always cherish, having a birthday cake for Jesus and singing Him happy birthday and saying grace before every meal.
“A Mother is she who can take the place of all others, but whose place no one else can take.” ~Unknown
She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Vicki Richard of New Iberia; four sons, Russ Richard and his wife, Melissa, of New Iberia, Andy Richard and his wife, Susan, of Rayne, Blane Richard and his wife, Debra, of Carrollton, Texas and Donnie Richard and his wife, Kari, all of Flower Mound, Texas; ten grandchildren, Blair, Cody, Brock, Jenna, Brittni, Courtlyn, Jordan, Kayli, Ashlyn and Sydney; her great-grandchildren Ashtyn, Coden, Adelyn, Nathan, Braxton and baby boy Richard due in June; and her brother, Ronald Babineaux and his wife, Marilyn.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. Patrick “Pat” Richard; her parents, Mr. Clynes Babineaux and Mrs. Evelyn Delahoussaye Babineaux.
Pallbearers will be Brock Richard, Cody Richard, Mika Babineaux, Brad Babineaux, Richard Devillier and Dwayne Caillier.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Richard’s name to Miles Perret Center Cancer Services, 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd. #200, Lafayette, La. 70508.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Richard family to Dr. Henry Kaufman IV and Joan Broussard, NP for all the unconditional love, compassion, kind and care throughout her eight year battle with cancer. They went above and beyond treating mom and her family. She loved them like her very own. We are thankful to Hospice of Acadiana for the love and care they gave to mom, especially Tasha and Allison.
