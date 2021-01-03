Private graveside services will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021, for Margaret Ann Hungerford Hutchinson, 89, who died on December 30, 2020, at Azalea Estates.
A native of Gueydan, she was married in 1954 to Henry “Hank” Waldmann and together they had five boys. Unfortunately, she became a widow in 1964 at the young age of 33. In 1973, she was blessed to marry her second husband, Albert “Al” Hutchinson, and they spent over 40 loving years together traveling and enjoying life.
She was endowed with a deep faith in God, being a very active parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a Eucharistic minister for many years, with a special devotion to the Rosary. Her special gift was preparing fabulous dinners, which she shared with family and her many friends. She even cooked for large crowds at her husband’s organization, W.O.W.
Born May 13,1931, Margaret was the last surviving child of Oscar and Adele Hungerford.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husbands and sons Harry “Joe” Waldmann, Duane Waldmann and Doug Waldmann; and her sisters Genevieve Simon, Blanche Susong, Inez Hungerford and Frances Hankins.
Her survivors include two sons, Gunner Waldmann of Abbeville and Harold “Keith” Waldmann and his wife DeeDee of Lafayette; a daughter-in-law, Gail Waldmann; and thirteen grandchildren, Theresa Waldmann Lopez, Hank Waldmann, Joey Waldmann, Mike Waldmann, Chris Waldmann, Anne Waldmann Falterman, Elizabeth Waldmann, Bridgit Waldmann Randazzo, Amanda Waldmann, Catherine Waldmann, Blake Waldmann, Cody Waldmann and Caitlyn Waldmann Dubois; and a “boatload” of great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Azalea Estates and her caring sitters for the last three years Dina Sonnier, Jana Champagne, Jennifer Lockett and Carolyn Guy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider an act of kindness by cooking a meal for someone less fortunate or a donation to Iberia Boys and Girls Club, 430 E. Pershing St., New Iberia, LA 70560.
