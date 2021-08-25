Marcus Robertson Aug 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Marcus Robertson Sr., 51, a resident of St. Martinville, who died at 12:18 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at his residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Marcus Robertson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Martinville Marcus Robertson Sr. Resident Fletcher Arrangement Load comments Our Cajun Creole Cookbook that will be publishing in November You got recipes? Click to submit iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com