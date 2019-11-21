Marcella G. White

A Home-going celebration will be held for Mrs. Marcella Ann G. White, the former Marcella Ann Grayson, at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in New Iberia, with Rev. Mark Lewis Sr., Pastor, officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Mount Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will begin on Friday at the church at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed at 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her residence.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Mary Ann Celestine Grayson of New Iberia; two sons, Jarvis Grayson Sr. (Felecia) of Lafayette and Ronald Grayson of New Iberia; one brother, John Leon Grayson Jr. of New Iberia; two sisters, Johnwanetta Grayson Rodgers (Mills) of Converse, Texas and Katrina Grayson (Kevin) of New Iberia; seven grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Leon Grayson Sr.; maternal grandparents, Murphy Celestine and Jane Alexander Celestine; and her paternal grandparents, Clyde Grayson and Essie Winslow Grayson.
Active Pallbearers are Albert Alexander, Ronald Alexander, Jamie Nicholas, Kerry Price, Nathaniel Toby and Alfred Evans.
Honorary Pallbearers are John Leon Grayson Jr., Ronald Grayson, Jarvis Grayson Sr., David Cormier, Christopher White, Samuel Alexander, James Evans, Michael Evans, Louis Alexander Jr. and Jarvis Grayson Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.