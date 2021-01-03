LYDIA — Funeral services will be held for Marcella Delahoussaye Rochon, 71, who died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Houston, Texas, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia. Entombment will follow in the St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at noon on Wednesday.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
